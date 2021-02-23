Center for Financial Planning Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

MDY stock opened at $460.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.34. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $467.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

