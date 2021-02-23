Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 344,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 288,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $247.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.