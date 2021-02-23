Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.64 ($0.10), but opened at GBX 8.04 ($0.11). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,050,274 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

