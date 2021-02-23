Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 332,551 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,551 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,756,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 170,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,508,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 609,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,301,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 267,016 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

