Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,682 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,228 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

