Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $83,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $231,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WWW opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

