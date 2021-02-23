Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,989 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,120,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 838,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,956,000 after buying an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

LAMR stock opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.13. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.