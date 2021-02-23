Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.94.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,849.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,155. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after buying an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 88.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after acquiring an additional 487,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after acquiring an additional 466,328 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

