Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 15th

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.19 million and a PE ratio of -27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.15, a current ratio of 44.41 and a quick ratio of 42.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.35. Chesswood Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$3.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.55.

About Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

