CI Investments Inc. Acquires 41,296 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,845 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of SEA worth $35,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,427,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $284,132,000 after purchasing an additional 296,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 211,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

SE stock opened at $252.96 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average of $184.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

