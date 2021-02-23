CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $41,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,432,000 after acquiring an additional 387,699 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $168.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

