CI Investments Inc. Has $44.66 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,403 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $44,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $220.78. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.