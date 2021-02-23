CI Investments Inc. Has $53.06 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invitation Homes worth $53,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,129,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 581,451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 687,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

