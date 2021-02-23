CI Investments Inc. Has $77.99 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 223,814 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $77,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $10,132,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $243.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

