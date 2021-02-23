CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $31,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 572,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,961,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $119.36.

