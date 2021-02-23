CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,879 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $60,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Snap by 293.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 835,703 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Shares of SNAP opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last three months.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.