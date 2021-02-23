CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $185.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.10. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

