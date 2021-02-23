CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 7,111 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 66.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.83. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $342.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

