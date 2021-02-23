Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Announces Earnings Results

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

