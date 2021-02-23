Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up 2.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EME stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $101.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.