Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of VDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.93. The company had a trading volume of 233,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

