Cream Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.43 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for approximately $127.95 or 0.00273392 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $78.86 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

