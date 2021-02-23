CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $3,705,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,082,948 shares of company stock worth $209,963,993 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.92.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $225.83 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.71. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.47 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

