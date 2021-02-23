CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,923 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.32% of CrowdStrike worth $149,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.92.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $3,705,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,082,948 shares of company stock valued at $209,963,993. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $11.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.61. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,039. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

