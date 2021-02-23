Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $613,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 482.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 188,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

FTNT opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

