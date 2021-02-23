Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $328.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $338.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.04.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.