DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $64,503.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.00747231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,185.26 or 0.04512298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.