Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR) Shares Up 20%

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR)’s stock price shot up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 368,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 123,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.81 million and a P/E ratio of -20.83.

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It focuses on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored gold properties. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp. in September 2014.

