Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.83. 9,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $232.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

