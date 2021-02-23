DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $847,642.00

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $847,642.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.13 or 0.00474388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00070646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00081023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00519927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00072897 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

