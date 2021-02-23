Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.