DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 429,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,243. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

