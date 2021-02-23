DZS’s (DZSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

DZSI stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $383.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of DZS by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DZS in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

