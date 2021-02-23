Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

EBIX opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $874.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

