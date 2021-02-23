Edgeware (EDG) Trading 42.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $104.48 million and $1.27 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.55 or 0.00714865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00030899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00037261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00037891 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,036,147,216 coins and its circulating supply is 5,439,162,820 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

