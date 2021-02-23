Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 60.1% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and $117,309.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031762 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,954,141 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Buying and Selling Emercoin

