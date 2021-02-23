Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) shares last traded at GBX 3.37 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,161,252 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £10.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.43.

About Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE)

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. Its principal property is 50% owned the Bolnisi Copper and Gold project that covers an area of over 860 square kilometers located in Georgia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

