Endeavour Silver (EXK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

