Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Gap Up to $81.50

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.06), but opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.11). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 81.09 ($1.06), with a volume of 153,183 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £117.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.