Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

