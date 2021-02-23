Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 21.8% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $268.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.34. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 425.53, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at $32,173,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.70.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

