Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

