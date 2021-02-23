Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,064.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,922.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,706.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

