Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.22-1.26 for the period.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. 700,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,518. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

