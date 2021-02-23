Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,232,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,788,778. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

