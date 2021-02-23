Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

EXR opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

