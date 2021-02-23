First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by 43.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 623,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

