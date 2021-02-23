Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:FRU opened at C$6.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.76. The company has a market cap of C$816.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$6.93.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FRU. CIBC raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.