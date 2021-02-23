Gameswap (GSWAP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $347,222.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Gameswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $347,222.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00474808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00070073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00079811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 141.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.79 or 0.00505005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00072492 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,396,135 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

Gameswap Token Trading

