George Weston (WNGRF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of WNGRF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. 1,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. George Weston has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Get George Weston alerts:

WNGRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.